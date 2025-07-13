Menu
Khaman Maluach News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 12:14pm

Maluach (rest) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Maluach will sit out the first day of the club's back-to-back set, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Kings. The big man appeared in Friday's win over Washington, posting 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 21 minutes.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
