Khaman Maluach News: Resting Sunday

Maluach (rest) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Maluach will sit out the first day of the club's back-to-back set, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Kings. The big man appeared in Friday's win over Washington, posting 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 21 minutes.