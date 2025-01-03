Khris Middleton Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Middleton (ankles) is probable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has played 11 consecutive games after missing the start of the season due to bilateral ankle surgery, but he's expected to play Saturday as the Bucks continue to monitor his workload. The veteran forward has been efficient lately, averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 threes in 25.0 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc over his last seven games.