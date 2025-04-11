Khris Middleton Injury: Likely done for season

Head coach Brian Keefe said Friday that Middleton (knee) is unlikely to return this season, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Middleton was already ruled out for Friday's game against the Chicago while dealing with a right knee contusion, and it appears the veteran sharpshooter will not be available for Washington's regular-season finale against Miami on Sunday. If that were to be the case, then Middleton's 2024-25 regular season will end with him averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 22.8 minutes per contest across 37 games with the Bucks (23) and the Wizards (14).