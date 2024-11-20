Khris Middleton Injury: Medically cleared, not feeling 100%

Middleton (ankle) has been medically cleared for a "period of time" but isn't quite feeling physically ready to make his 2024-25 debut, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Middleton had offseason surgery on both of his ankles but hasn't progressed as well as initially expected. Coach Doc Rivers said Oct. 12 that he expected the 33-year-old wing to be available for the Bucks' regular-season opener, but Middleton hasn't appeared as anything other than out on the team's official injury report. The news of his medical clearance is somewhat encouraging, though it's unknown when he'll feel ready to go, leaving plenty of confusion for fantasy managers who selected him. Expect Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince to continue to see expanded roles until Middleton is back.