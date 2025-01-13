Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Not playing Tuesday vs. Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Middleton (ankles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.

Middleton will be sidelined for Tuesday's contest due to bilateral ankle injury management, and his next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Magic. He has come off the bench in the Bucks' last three games, and over that span he has averaged 11.7 points on 53.8 percent shooting, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 23.0 minutes per contest. Gary Trent (hip), AJ Green and Delon Wright are in line to see more minutes off the bench due to Middleton's absence.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
