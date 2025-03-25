Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 12:52pm

Middleton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

The Wizards will keep Middleton out of action for the first half of their back-to-back set Wednesday, but the veteran forward should rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Pacers. Justin Champagnie figures to be the most likely candidate to replace Middleton in the first unit against the 76ers, with the former averaging 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes over 20 games as a starter this season.

Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
