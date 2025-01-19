Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton News: All-around showing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Middleton amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 win over the 76ers.

Middleton did a little bit of everything off the bench for Milwaukee in Sunday's contest, leading all Bucks in assists while pacing the second unit in scoring in a well-rounded showcase. Middleton matched a season high in assists, a mark he has dished out on two other occurrences this season. Middleton has now tallied at least 10 points, five boards and five dimes in five outings.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
