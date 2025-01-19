Khris Middleton News: All-around showing off bench

Middleton amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 win over the 76ers.

Middleton did a little bit of everything off the bench for Milwaukee in Sunday's contest, leading all Bucks in assists while pacing the second unit in scoring in a well-rounded showcase. Middleton matched a season high in assists, a mark he has dished out on two other occurrences this season. Middleton has now tallied at least 10 points, five boards and five dimes in five outings.