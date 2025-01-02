Khris Middleton News: Good to go Thursday

Coach Doc Rivers said that Middleton (ankles) will play in Thursday's game against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton will play in his 11th consecutive outing, though the Bucks will likely continue to monitor his playing time after he missed the early part of the season following bilateral ankle surgeries in the offseason. The veteran wing has started in his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds across 26.4 minutes per contest.