Khris Middleton News: Steps up in first start of season

Middleton (ankle) posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 victory over the Wizards.

Making his first start of the season, Middleton set new season highs with his 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds, stepping up for the Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (back). Middleton is still knocking some rust off after missing the first 21 games of the season, but he's now averaging a fairly efficient 10.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in only 21.3 minutes per contest through six appearances. The 33-year-old veteran forward saw just 24 minutes Saturday, so he still appears to be facing some minutes restrictions following offseason ankle surgeries.