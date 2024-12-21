Killian Hayes News: Balanced performance in defeat

Hayes recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes in Friday's 136-88 loss to San Diego in the G League Winter Showcase.

Hayes did a little bit of everything for Long Island in Friday's outing, leading all players in steals and blocks while leading all Nets starters in assists and reaching double figures in scoring. Hayes has averaged 12.4 points, 7.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 14 G League contests this season.