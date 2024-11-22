Killian Hayes News: Makes impact on both ends in win

Hayes generated 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 128-112 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Hayes was highly efficient from the field for Long Island in Friday's victory over the 905, also making a season-high three triples. It's still been an up-and-down start to the season for the 23-year-old floor general, who scored a mere two points and committed five turnovers in his last G League outing against Capital City. However, Hayes has recorded at least five assists and one steal in each of his five games this year, showcasing some of the playmaking and defensive capabilities that helped make him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.