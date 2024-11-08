Killian Hayes News: Posts solid all-around performance

Hayes (hip) had 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one seal in 30 minutes during Friday's 129-123 win over the G League Maine Celtics.

Hayes was waived by the Nets in mid-October after it was announced that he'd miss the entire preseason with a hip injury, but he proved that he's back at 100 percent during Friday's clash. He closed the evening third in scoring behind Amari Bailey (23 points) and A.J. Lawson (21 points, and Hayes also led Long Island with eight assists.