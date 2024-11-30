KJ Jones News: Secures first double-double

Jones tallied 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 40 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 105-97 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Jones has seen a sizable increase in workload over his last two games, and he made the most of his opportunities Friday by nabbing his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. It'll be worth watching his role going forward, as he's logged 35 minutes or more in back-to-back games after totaling only 20 minutes in his first three appearances.