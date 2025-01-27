KJ Martin Injury: Practices, could return soon

Martin (foot) was a partial participant in Monday's practice, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Martin hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a left foot stress reaction, but he appears to be closing in on a return. According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, head coach Nick Nurse said Saturday that he anticipates Martin returning to action this week, though since he's not yet a full participant in practice, the 24-year-old forward will most likely remain out for at least Tuesday's game against the Lakers.