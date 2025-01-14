KJ Martin Injury: Without timetable for return
Martin (foot), who has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, has resumed on-court work, but there's no clear timetable for his return, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Martin has been sidelined since Dec. 23 due to a stress reaction in his left foot. The forward is out of his walking boot, though he should be considered week-to-week moving forward. Martin has received a sizable role this season, and over his last 10 appearances (six starts), he has averaged 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per contest.
