Klay Thompson News: Drains five threes in Play-In win

Thompson accumulated 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game win over the Kings.

The 35-year-old has a strong showing from beyond the arc as the Mavericks kept their playoff hopes alive. Thompson has had a bumpy April, scoring in double digits in only three of six appearances while battling through an illness and a foot injury, and on the month he's averaging just 11.5 points, 2.8 threes, 2.2 boards, 1.2 assists and 0,7 steals in 24.5 minutes a contest. Dallas will probably need the healthy, productive version of Thompson to show up Friday in Memphis if the team is going to claim the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.