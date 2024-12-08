Klay Thompson News: Scores 20 points vs. Raptors

Thompson logged 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 win over Toronto.

Thompson found his shooting touch Saturday, with his 20 points eclipsing his total from his prior two outings (15). It was just the third time this season that Thompson managed to crack 20 points, though he's averaging just 12.0 field-goal attempts per game as he operates as the third option behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. On the season, Thompson is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 27.6 minutes per game.