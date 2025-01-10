Fantasy Basketball
Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Struggles in win over Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:43am

Thompson supplied three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson had one of his worst performances with the Mavericks during Thursday's win against the Trail Blazers. The four-time NBA champion has been streaky this season in Dallas, and that continued against Portland, shooting 1-for-6 from the floor in 22 minutes. The veteran sharpshooter hasn't been able to capitalize on shouldering the load in the absence of fellow stars Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back).

