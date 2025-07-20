Kobe Brown Injury: Won't play in SL finale
Brown (ankle) is out for Sunday's Summer League game against the Grizzlies, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Brown will not be able to suit up for a fourth straight game due to a right ankle bruise he sustained in the team's first game at Summer League. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but there have been no developments suggesting he is in jeopardy of missing any time to begin the regular season.
