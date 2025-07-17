Kobe Brown Injury: Won't play vs. Denver
Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Brown suffered a right ankle contusion July 11 against the Rockets and has been sidelined due to the injury ever since. The Missouri product played in 40 regular-season games last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the field.
