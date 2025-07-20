Kobe Bufkin News: Won't play in Summer League finale

Bufkin (rest) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bufkin will sit out the team's final Summer League game. Across four appearances this summer, the 21-year-old guard averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes per game. The Michigan product will target a larger role in the Hawks' rotation this season after missing significant time due to a season-ending right shoulder surgery during the 2024-25 campaign.