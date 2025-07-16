Koby Brea News: Out with thumb sprain

Brea (thumb) is out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A sprained left thumb will keep Brea sidelined for the first time during the Summer League. The severity of the injury is unclear, but the likes of Boogie Ellis and Oso Ighodaro are in line to take on additional playmaking duties Wednesday in Brea's absence.