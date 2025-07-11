Koby Brea News: Scores 19 in win

Brea finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's Summer League 103-84 win over the Wizards.

Brea was incredibly efficient in his first Summer League game in Las Vegas. The second-round draft pick out of Kentucky was red-hot from beyond the arc, hitting four of his five attempts, which matched the four made threes off the bench by teammate Boogie Ellis.