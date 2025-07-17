Kon Knueppel News: Another big night in Summer League

Knueppel posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 106-81 Summer League win over the Spurs.

Knueppel tied for the team lead in points and assists on the way to yet another impressive showing. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Knueppel has shown in back-to-back Summer League appearances that he's ready for the next level. He should get another chance over the weekend to continue building his case for a rotation spot.