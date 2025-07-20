Kon Knueppel News: Scores 21 in SL championship

Knueppel recorded 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists during Sunday's 83-78 Summer League championship win over the Kings.

Knueppel put together an impressive performance to close out Summer League, posting a team-high 21 points. He connected on a game-high four three-pointers, including a clutch three-pointer to put Charlotte up four with 32 seconds remaining. Knueppel's performance earned him the Summer League title game MVP award.