Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 2:14pm

Porzingis (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis is dealing with a viral illness that has kept him on the shelf for six consecutive outings, and his absence streak is likely to continue Wednesday. Al Horford (toe) is not listed on Boston's injury report after missing Monday's game against the Jazz, likely setting the veteran big man up to start against Oklahoma City.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
