Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Porzingis is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to return-from-illness reconditioning, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The superstar big man recently faced an extended absence with a viral illness, and the Celtics continue to monitor his workload ahead of the playoffs. Al Horford (toe) is doubtful to play Wednesday, therefore Luke Kornet (illness), who is set to return against the Heat, could be needed to make a spot start down low if Boston holds Porzingis out.