Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Trouble breathing in Game 5

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis "couldn't breathe" and wasn't available for the second half unless it was "absolutely necessary" in Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Porzingis logged one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block across 12 minutes.

Porzingis hasn't looked like himself during the series as he continues to battle an illness. It seemed like the issue subsided after he played 24 minutes in Game 4 and was part of Wednesday's starting lineup. However, the illness continues to plague Porzingis, and the Celtics held him out of the second half due to his difficulty breathing. His absence allowed Luke Kornet to play 26 minutes, and Kornet logged 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. Porzingis' status should be monitored ahead of Friday's Game 6 in New York.