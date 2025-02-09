Kristaps Porzingis News: Not listed on injury report

Porzingis (illness) is not listed on Boston's injury report for Monday's game against Miami, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's win over the Knicks due to an illness but will return to action Monday. Jrue Holiday (shoulder) remains out, while Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaylen Brown (knee) are questionable, so Porzingis may see extra usage Monday. Over his last eight games, Porzingis has averaged 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per game.