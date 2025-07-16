Kyle Filipowski News: Shut down for rest of Summer League

Filipowski has been shut down for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League due to rest purposes, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Wednesday.

Filipowski dominated during the Las Vegas Summer League, including a 35-point, 11-rebound double-double during an overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday. The 2024 second-round pick had a solid rookie season, averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds on 50.2 percent shooting in 21.1 minutes across 72 regular-season games (27 starts). Filipowski could see a larger role in Year 2 after the departure of John Collins, but Utah also added Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love to their frontcourt depth this offseason.