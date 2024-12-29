Kyle Kuzma News: Past rib injury

Kuzma (ribs) was not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Knicks.

Kuzma has been out of action for the Wizards' last 12 games due to a sprained rib cartilage, but his absence from Sunday's injury report indicates that he will be available to play against the Knicks on Monday. In the 11 games prior to suffering the injury in late November, Kuzma had averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 29.2 minutes per contest.