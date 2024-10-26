Kyle Lowry News: Decent output Friday

Lowry totaled 14 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 115-107 loss to the Raptors.

Lowry started for the first time this season, and coincidentally, he did it against the Raptors, the franchise in which he played for nine seasons between 2012 and 2020. The veteran floor general was efficient, and he probably did enough to remain in the starting lineup for the time being -- at least until Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) are back in the mix.