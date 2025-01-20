Kyle Rode News: Ties season high with seven triples
Rode posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-12 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 136-81 win over the Vipers.
Rode caught fire from Austin's bench Monday, tying a season-high figure with seven triples. All of the 25-year-old's field-goal attempts came from downtown in this one, as Rode continues to be a solid source of outside scoring for the G League Spurs. He's drained at least one trey in each of his 12 appearances this season, although his production elsewhere has been limited.
Kyle Rode
Free Agent
