Kylor Kelley News: Gets two-way deal

Kelley signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on Sunday.

Since going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2020, Kelley has yet to make his NBA debut, but he could get the chance to do so in the near future with the Mavericks, who are without centers Dereck Lively (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (foot) due to long-term injuries. Dwight Powell (hip) will also remain out for Monday's game against the Wizards, so Kelley could enter the rotation right away as a backup to Daniel Gafford. Over his 23 appearances in the G League this season with the South Bay Lakers, the seven-footer averaged 11.0 points (on 67.5 percent shooting from the field), 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.7 assists in 27.6 minutes per game.