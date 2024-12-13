Kylor Kelley News: Returns to action in loss Thursday

Kelley (groin) notched eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 15 minutes in the South Bay Lakers' 106-100 G League loss to the Valley Suns on Thursday.

Kelley missed last Friday's loss to the Salt Lake City Stars due to a groin injury, though he returned to the starting five in a limited fashion Thursday. The 27-year-old has averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.9 assists across 29.2 minutes per contest through 11 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings.