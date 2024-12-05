Kyrie Irving News: Game-high 25 points in easy win

Irving contributed 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 137-101 victory over Washington.

Irving's night was cut short to just 25 minutes with the Mavericks beating the Wizards easily Thursday, but that didn't stop him from leading all scorers and producing his ninth 25-point game of the season after shooting under 50 percent in each of his past six outings. Over his last 13 games, Irving is averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per contest. The superstar guard has another favorable matchup on tap Saturday against the Raptors, a team that ranks 24th in the league in points per game allowed (116.5).