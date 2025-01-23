Fantasy Basketball
Kyrie Irving News: Game-high 36 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Irving dropped 36 points (12-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

The star guard put together his best performance since returning from a back injury last week, with his nine assists matching his season high. He also paired volume with efficiency en route to his fourth-highest point total of the season. So long as Luka Doncic (calf) remains out, the scoring load will largely fall to Irving, who's more than capable of heating up in the lead role. He'll look to keep rolling Thursday against the Thunder.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
