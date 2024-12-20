Kyrie Irving News: No longer on injury report

Irving (shoulder) is not on the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Irving missed the 118-95 loss to the Clippers, but the veteran floor general will be able to return Saturday for the rematch. He should handle a significant role on offense right away, as the Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic (heel) for a second straight game. Irving is averaging 23.9 points and 5.3 assists per game this season, but those numbers rise to 25.6 points and 6.5 assists per game in contests where Doncic has been ruled out.