George was given the starting nod and certainly made the most of his opportunity. Coming off a strong showing in the recent Summer League, as well as an encouraging end to the 2024-25 season, George looks set to be handed more responsibility. With Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) likely to miss at least a handful of games, it could be George who ends up being the primary beneficiary. On a team looking to develop its young core, George certainly makes for an intriguing late-round addition in all fantasy formats.