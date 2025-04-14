Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Limited run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 9:23am

George totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Heat.

Despite starting in the season finale, George wasn't utilized much with Tristan Vukcevic getting a ton of run off the bench. George showed plenty of promise during his rookie season, posting averages of 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers on 37.2 percent shooting from the field and 75.3 percent from the line.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now