LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Ball has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks due to left calf soreness.

Ball sustained the injury during the final sequence of Wednesday's loss to Miami and will continue to be evaluated. However, it's worth noting that Friday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so his absence may simply be precautionary, though Ball should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup against Atlanta. With Tre Mann (back) also out, Vasilije Micic, Nick Smith, Seth Curry and KJ Simpson are candidates for increased roles against the Knicks.

