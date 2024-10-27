Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball News: Fast start continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 10:34am

Ball (bruise) racked up 27 points (9-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Heat.

Ball struggled from deep and failed to crack the 30-point threshold for the first time through three games. However, it was still a productive outing for the young point guard, who's averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals thus far. Whenever Ball is healthy and on the court, he's among the most prolific fantasy producers in the NBA.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
