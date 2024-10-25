LaMelo Ball News: Hits nine threes before fouling out

Ball notched 34 points (10-20 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 125-120 loss to the Hawks.

Ball's night could have been even bigger had he not fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Still, his nine three-point makes is a career high, and the 2020 first-round pick has opened up the 2024-25 campaign with back-to-back 34-point outings. Ball and the Hornets will head back to Charlotte to host Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Saturday.