Lamont Butler Injury: Remaining out vs. Boston

Butler (ankle) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Butler will miss the team's final Summer League game due to an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the entire event. The 23-year-old guard spent his final collegiate season at Kentucky, during which he averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 26.0 minutes per game in 27 appearances.