Lamont Butler Injury: Remains unsigned

Butler (ankle) remains unsigned after previous reports suggested that he had agreed to a two-way contract with the Hawks following the 2025 NBA Draft, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After Butler went undrafted out of Kentucky in late June, Mark Zeigler of The San Diego Union-Tribune relayed that the 6-foot-2 guard planned to sign a two-way deal with Atlanta. Butler remains without a contract nearly a month later, and though he was part of Hawks' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League, he didn't appear in any games while tending to an ankle injury. Atlanta could still formally bring Butler aboard prior to training camp, but he would likely sign an Exhibit 10 deal since the Hawks already have Keaton Wallace, Jacob Toppin (hip) and Eli John Ndiaye (wrist) under contract as their three two-way players for the 2025-26 season.