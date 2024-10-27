Landry Shamet Injury: Lands with Westchester

Shamet (shoulder) was selected by the Knicks with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

Shamet was expected to stay on with the Knicks and likely would have played a role in the rotation until dislocating his right shoulder during the preseason. The club will monitor the 27-year-old's recovery through the G League, and he could be a candidate to be brought up once recovered. Shamet played for the Wizards during the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 15.8 minutes per game over 46 regular-season outings.