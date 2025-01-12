Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 12:30pm

Markkanen is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to low back spasms.

Markkanen is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the club's back-to-back set after he contributed 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Suns. With Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski (ankle) at risk of joining John Collins (hip) and Walker Kessler (rest) on the sideline, Micah Potter and Cody Williams are candidates for increased roles.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
