Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Suffers nose injury Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 8:35pm

Markkanen finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 win over the Mavericks. He exited the game in the fourth quarter due to a nose injury and didn't return, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear, though it's worth noting that his nose made an odd movement after he got hit, according to Larsen, so there should definitively be a level of concern regarding a potential injury. Markkanen has reached the 20-point mark just twice this season, so his value isn't particularly high following the first few weeks of the campaign. The forward should be considered questionable -- in a best-case scenario -- for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
