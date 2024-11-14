Lauri Markkanen Injury: Suffers nose injury Thursday

Markkanen finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 win over the Mavericks. He exited the game in the fourth quarter due to a nose injury and didn't return, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear, though it's worth noting that his nose made an odd movement after he got hit, according to Larsen, so there should definitively be a level of concern regarding a potential injury. Markkanen has reached the 20-point mark just twice this season, so his value isn't particularly high following the first few weeks of the campaign. The forward should be considered questionable -- in a best-case scenario -- for Saturday's game against the Kings.