Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't play Sunday

Markkanen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Markkanen will end up missing the final 12 games of the season, most recently due to a left knee injury, and it'll be the 29th game he'll be sidelined for since the beginning of the new year. With the Jazz eliminated from playoff contention, Markkanen will end the 2024-25 regular season averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.4 minutes per game across 47 outings.