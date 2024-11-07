Lauri Markkanen News: Available Thursday

Markkanen (back) is available for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.

The star forward has missed the club's last three outings due to lower back spasms, though he is expected to reclaim his starting role from Kyle Filipowski on Thursday and won't face any kind of minutes restriction, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. Markkanen has appeared in four regular-season games thus far, during which he has averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from the field across 28.5 minutes per game.